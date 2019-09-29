Powercat Gameday: Kurtz, Hall recap loss at OSU
STILLWATER - John Kurtz and Matt Hall recap K-State's loss at Oklahoma State from Boone Pickens Stadium.
One player put the loss at Oklahoma State on his shoulders. @jlkurtz and @Matthew_D_Hall have more from Stillwater.https://t.co/a8aS0xWD8K— Powercat Gameday (@PowercatGameday) September 29, 2019
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.