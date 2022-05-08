Prairie View A&M safety Drake Cheatum transfers to Kansas State

Kansas State is back on the board for a fourth time this weekend after adding an immediate transfer in defensive back Drake Cheatum from Prairie View A&M. His addition arrives just after the verbal pledges of Jadon Jackson, Anthony Frias and Jordan Wright.

Cheatum was offered by K-State within hours of entering the transfer portal on April 29, and there was heavy mutual interest from the jump that resulted in an official visit over the weekend, which led to his commitment.

That makes it consecutive seasons where the Wildcats have landed a transfer for the secondary from Prairie View A&M. Obviously, the first was Reggie Stubblefield almost exactly a year ago.

The Mesquite, Texas native is the fourth transfer safety added by Kansas State this cycle and joins Josh Hayes, Shawn Robinson and Kobe Savage. It does add ammunition to the possibility that Robinson sees more time as a "Sam" linebacker.

Cheatum will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

As always, stay tuned to KSO for what Cheatum's commitment means for K-State, as well as a breakdown of his game.