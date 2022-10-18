Time to jump into this week's Press Briefing, to give a quick synopsis of the most important things to come out of the weekly media availability. Injuries were probably the most notable topic, also a handful of Wildcats with ties to the state of Texas shared their excitement to get back to the Lone Star State for the first time this season.

Injured players should be good to go

Chris Klieman made a pretty clear and positive update, any player that got dinged up against Iowa State is on pace to play against TCU. That is the benefit of the bye week coming when it did for K-State. In the middle of the season and after a hard-fought defensive struggle, that saw Khalid Duke go down after the third play of the game and required Deuce Vaughn to miss the remainder of the game. For Duke, Klieman mentioned that he should be on the practice field today. Vaughn spoke to the media himself on Tuesday and in his words said, "feeling good coming off the bye week, of course, mid-season and get some nicks and bruises, but that's what football is." He quickly jumped into his excitement for the final six games and was ready to get down to face TCU this weekend. In addition to news from the Iowa State game, it was noted that Andrew Leingang traveled for the game and was in uniform but did not play, Klieman continued to discuss that situation as "good to have him back." I would expect to see Leingang get some snaps if the pace of the game allows in Fort Worth.

Returning to Texas

Vaughn is one of sixteen Texas natives on the K-State roster, including Christian Duffie, Drake Cheatum and Kobe Savage who also spoke on Tuesday. For the running back, Vaughn, he was more focused on breaking down the importance of the game against TCU. Cheatum did acknowledge his excitement for friends and family to be able to see him close to home. "Being from the Dallas area there is going to be a lot of people there for me, it's going to be exciting to play in Dallas, in Texas again, so I'm excited about it." Savage said his dad told him they will have two sections full of friends and family in Amon G. Carter Stadium, and also that he looked forward to the game because when he was younger "TCU was [his] dream school...it's a very important game for me." He later added that he has a "Pringles can" sized chip on his shoulder and it is "really personal." Savage was under-recruited coming out of the state before transferring to K-State from Tyler Junior College.

Breaking down TCU