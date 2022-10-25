Injury Updates

Chris Klieman updated the status of multiple players at his Tuesday press conference, some he approached with optimism and others seem doubtful they play against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The good news, Klieman said none of the injuries are season-ending. Starting with linebacker Daniel Green, it is assumed he would go in the doubtful category. Klieman said it would depend on some of the news they got from today, but he didn't seem too confident in Green's ability to go on Saturday. Another defensive player was mentioned at the same time as Green, that was corner Julius Brents. Klieman didn't outright say Brents was good to go, but that he was more likely to go than Green and the rest of the verbiage sounded positive. On offense, quarterback Adrian Martinez is going to be questionable this weekend. Klieman didn't know yet what the plan would be and they will know by Thursday night if he can play or not. His backup, Will Howard, was also dinged up in the loss at TCU but will be able to go according to Klieman and it was something the trainers were able to take care of during the game. Players that were not mentioned today were Ben Sinnott and Josh Hayes.

What Oklahoma State brings to the table

Klieman was focused on quarterback Spencer Sanders, who he said is a "competitor" and is the second straight big test for them at that spot after Max Duggan. Klieman was well aware of the ability to run and throw and how that can challenge the Wildcats. Defensive lineman Jaylen Pickle says the key to holding down Sanders will be similar to that of Duggan, "keeping him in the pocket and not letting him beat us with his feet." Pickle added that there isn't any added motivation for Oklahoma State since they haven't beaten them since Bill Snyder's final season in 2018, that just knowing what is at stake with wins in general in the Big 12 is enough. Cincere Mason echoed the same sentiments as Pickle when it came to trying to keep Sanders "contained" and also focusing on stopping their receivers.

Kicking conundrum

After addressing Chris Tennant's early season struggles at the start of the season, the Wildcats hadn't worried too much about Tennant since the Tulane game, but now in the last two showings, the young kicker is 1/4 on field goal attempts, including two misses at TCU that could have trimmed the deficit in the second half. On Tuesday, Klieman mentioned that Ty Zentner and freshman Leyton Simmering could possibly see action on Saturday. It would seem likely that Zentner gets the first crack on Saturday in kicking a PAT or field goal. Klieman made it clear they would have some added competition in practice this week and would kick one extra day than usual. For Zentner, he was 6/6 on PATs a season ago and missed his only field goal attempt, which came from 50+ yards. In his time at Butler Community College, Zentner punted and kicked, going 10/19 on field goals and 31/37 on PATs playing for the Grizzlies. Zentner wasn't too concerned about the prospect of serving all three roles on Saturday (kicking off, field goals and punting), saying he works on placekicking once a week and participates in all of the drills to try and stay ready. "I really like getting into the mix [of doing all three] and during the game you just kind of forget what's going on, you're just on to the next play." Zentner also mentioned his work and learning from current Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout, who did all three in college at Virginia Tech and Penn State, as well as former Texas standout Cameron Dicker who is with the Philadelphia Eagles, who also did both in college.



Update on QB Depth Chart