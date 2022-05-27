Preview: Kansas State targets at EYBL session three
KSO will be on hand for the third live session of the grassroots basketball. After attending the 3SSB (Adidas) circuit in Indianapolis for session one, we'll be in Louisville this weekend for sessi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news