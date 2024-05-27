Despite an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State baseball will still have an opportunity to make the College World Series. On Monday, the Wildcats were announced as an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament, earning the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by Arkansas. The Wildcats will play Louisiana Tech in the opening round. Southeast Missouri State is the final team in the regional and will draw top-seeded Arkansas in the first round. The regional round of the NCAA Tournament is a double-elimination tournament, meaning K-State will not get eliminated until they drop two games. Here is a look at each team in K-State's regional and their path to making the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 1 SEED ARKANSAS

Record: 43-14 Conference: SEC Conference Tournament record: 0-2 Arkansas had a disappointing SEC Tournament, dropping their first two games to South Carolina and Kentucky. However, the disappointing result did little to change the final result, as the Razorbacks were one of the schools selected to host a regional. The decision should be no surprise, as Arkansas was one of the best teams in the country, especially against ranked opponents. The Razorbacks picked up series wins against No. 8 LSU, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 20 South Carolina, and No. 23 Auburn. They also beat No. 7 Oregon State in the College Baseball Series. Arkansas is a complete team, boasting a combined 77 home runs in 57 games, and a .268 average across the season. On the mound, the Razorbacks had a team ERA of 3.66 and struck out 670 batters. PLAYER TO WATCH: LHP Hagen Smith Hagen Smith is considered the best pitcher in the 2024 MLB Draft and is projected to be a top-10 selection in July. Smith posted a 9-1 record with a 1.48 ERA and struck out 154 batters for the Razorbacks this season, showcasing his dominance.

NO. 2: LOUISIANA TECH

Record: 45-17 Conference: Conference USA Conference Tournament record: 4-2 Louisiana Tech made light work of Conference USA this season, posting an 18-6 record in conference play. That included a series win against No. 25 Dallas Baptist, who also made the NCAA Tournament. Their non-conference schedule was not littered with impressive wins, but games against regional hosts Arizona and LSU certainly helped their cause. A strong showing in the conference tournament didn't hurt them either. The Bulldogs have massive power at the plate, hitting 88 home runs in 62 games. Four players hit double-digit home runs, including Cole McConnell, who hit a team-high 18 home runs. PLAYER TO WATCH: INF/P Ethan Bates Bates was Conference USA's Player of the Year, posting an impressive season on the plate and the mound. Bates hit .343 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. Bates also totaled 17 saves on the mound.

NO. 4 SEMO