It's time to share our Preview & Prediction for Kansas State's trip to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide.

Kansas State freshman DaJuan Gordon and the Wildcats are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.

KANSAS STATE (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) at ALABAMA (11-7, 4-2 SEC)

Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday, January 25, 2020 >> 5:05 p.m., CT >> Coleman Coliseum (15,383) >> Tuscaloosa, Ala. BIG 12/SEC CHALLENGE Bragging rights will be up for grabs when the 10 Big 12 teams play 10 from the SEC in the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. The Big 12 holds a 35-25 advantage in the series, including wins in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019. TELEVISION ESPN2 Tom Hart (play-by-play)Andy Kennedy (analyst)Nicole Rachal (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580 Online: TuneIn.com [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Satellite Radio: XM 380 / Internet 970 Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP Kansas State (8-10) G: #4 David Sloan G: #2 Cartier Diarra G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #34 Levi Stockard III F: #14 Makol Mawien Alabama G: #2 Kira Lewis, Jr. G: #23 John Petty, Jr. G: #5 Jaden Shackelford G: #1 Herbert Jones F: #3 Alex Reese OPENING TIP Kansas State (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) steps out of Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on Alabama (11-7, 4-2 SEC) in the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. This will mark just the fourth meeting with the Crimson Tide and the first at Coleman Coliseum since 1994. The game will tip at 5:05 p.m., CT on ESPN2 with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and former Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy (analyst) on the call. Ironically enough, Kennedy was on the opposing sideline at Ole Miss for 2 of the Wildcats’ 3 wins in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. -Provided by K-State Athletics Communications

Just The Stats - Numbers and analysis from Jimmy Goheeh (@ksu_FAN)

Nate Oats took over Alabama this season after a successful four-year run at Buffalo that included three NCAA tournament appearances. Oats career path is a bit unusual, as he was a very successful high school coach near Detroit then was hired on staff by Bobby Hurley at Buffalo. He was only an assistant there for two seasons before Hurley left for Arizona State, and Oats took over. The first thing that stands out about the Crimson Tide is pace; Bama currently plays at the third highest pace in the country (76.2 possessions per game); 10th fastest on offense (15 seconds) and seventh fastest defensively (16 seconds). The intriguing part of those numbers is that typically a quick defensive team is dictated by turning over opponents, but Alabama only ranks No. 248 in TO rate (18%) and #260 in steal rate. However, the Crimson Tide defense is solid, especially their eFG% ranking No. 44 nationally by being solid against twos (No. 72) and threes (No. 54). They are a decent rebounding defense (No. 159 in OR% allowed), but are prone to fouling (No. 215 in FT rate).

Offense is where Alabama has improved the most over Avery Johnson's last several years. The Tide currently rates No. 42 in efficiency, with nearly 1.10 points per possession. They are especially good in eFG%, but a lot of that is dictated by a solid 3PT% of 35.7% (No. 70) while taking over 46% of their shots from deep (No. 22 in 3-point rate). They aren't as dominant as some Big 12 teams K-State has faced, but this is also a pretty good offensive rebounding team, and the Cats don't send opponents to the FT line often. The biggest weakness for the Crimson Tide offense is taking care of the ball, as they turn it over 20% of the time to rank No. 224 nationally.



Oats blended in a few solid freshman recruits (two top 100) and a good transfer (WVU's James "Beetle" Bolden) with some really nice players left by Avery Johnson. Alabama is led by junior John Petty, a 6-5 guard scoring 16.7 points per game, shooting 48% from deep on over seven attempts per game and an impressive 1.15 offensive rating. Petty was a top 30 recruit out of high school and is also a top three rebounder for the Crimson Tide. Next is Kira Lewis, 6-3 point guard. Lewis shoots nearly 14 shots per game and scores over 16 PPG. He's their leader in assists (and TOs), but is only a 31% 3-point shooter. Jaden Shackleford is a top 100 recruit playing well at 12 points per game. He shoots over six from behind the arc per game and makes 32%. Herb Jones is a fourth double digit scorer at the four spot and their best rebounder. Alex Reese rounds out the starting five scoring nine per game. He is a good rebounder but also will step out and shoot threes, making 35% on five per game. Beetle Bolden is solid off the bench at 9 points per game and 37% from behind the arc. Smith and Davis are a pair of nice reserve bigs, while Forbes provides guard depth.

Fan's Three Keys

1. Play to your strength. Lately K-State has faced teams that take care of the ball and/or force TOs at a high rate. Alabama is a good match up, because they don't take care of it well, nor do they force a bunch of turnovers. Turnovers will always be key for this team, especially as the offense has dipped to >300 in TO rate, but this is a game where the Cats could use TOs to their advantage. They'll probably need to win this category to win it. 2. Defend the Three. Similar to Oklahoma, Oats' offense at Bama is predicated by taking and making a lot of threes. You won't see many Barry Brown mid range jumpers, so the Cats must do a good job of protecting the rim while finding and closing out on shooters. Plus, maybe a bit of hoping below average shooters - like Shackleford and Lewis - don't have great days while playing the 3-point lottery. 3. Play tough on the road. While K-State hasn't exactly been great at home (7-4 this year) anything away from Bramlage has been a disaster. After winning the first game away from the OOD at UNLV, K-State has lost seven straight outside of Manhattan. Weber teams have typically been decent away from Manhattan (winning 41% in true road games and 54% at neutral sites before this season), however the 2014-16 teams only went 5-26 on the road. Hopefully, this transition team can find a way to be more efficient in getting some road wins; a win in Tuscaloosa would be a nice step in that direction.

Hall's Call: Alabama 72, K-State 64

I just think this is another tough match-up for this Kansas State team. Alabama has won three straight games - including a blowout of then No. 4 Auburn - and the Crimson Tide's only two SEC losses came in a nine-point defeat at Kentucky and a double-overtime loss at Florida. Yes, this team gave up a ton of points and was blown out by Iowa State in non-league play, but that was also quite some time ago. As Jimmy notes above, there's a real chance for an upset here thanks to K-State's ability to force turnovers coupled with Alabama's habit of turning it over. That said, I'm just defaulting to taking what's been the better team this year - Alabama - on its home floor. It also likely helps the Tide to have significantly more ways to score than the Wildcats do right now.