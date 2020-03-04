It's time for a full Preview & Prediction for tonight's Big 12 Conference game between Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Cartier Diarra and Kansas State will look to knock off Oklahoma State in Stillwater. (Associated Press)

K-STATE (9-20, 2-14 Big 12) at OKLAHOMA STATE (15-14, 5-11 Big 12)

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 // 8:05 p.m. CT // Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) // Stillwater, Okla.

TELEVISION ESPNU / WatchESPN Robert Ford (play-by-play)Tim Welsh (analyst)Greg Pike (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580 Online: TuneIn.com [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Satellite Radio: XM 386 / Internet 976 Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (9-20) G: #2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 JR G: #00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 JR G: #03 DaJuan Gordon 6-4 FR G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 SR F: #14 Makol Mawien 6-9 SR Oklahoma State (15-14) G: #13 Isaac Likekele 6-4 SO G: #21 Lindy Waters III 6-6 SR G: #1 Jonathan Laurent 6-6 SR F: #12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 SR F: #14 Yor Anei 6-10 SO OPENING TIP Kansas State (9-20, 2-14 Big 12) begins the last week of the regular season with a trip to Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11 Big 12), as the Wildcats travel to Stillwater, Okla., take on the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night. OSU won the first meeting, 64-59, in Manhattan on Feb. 11 to end a 4-game losing skid in the series and will be looking to sweep the regular-season series for the first time in the Big 12 round-robin era. The game will tip at 8:05 p.m., CT on ESPNU with Robert Ford (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) on the call. ***Credit to K-State Athletics Communications***

JUST THE STATS: Numbers & analysis from Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN)

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

K-State goes on the road one last time, travelling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have played well in the second half of the season, winning six of their last 11 games, including big home wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The Cowboys may be fighting for an NIT bid and have picked up their offense lately with five games at 1.06 points per possession or better. They also have four games holding opponents under 1.0 ppp in their last eight games. Their best defensive game of the season was in Manhattan when the Cowboys held K-State to only 0.89 points per possession and 42% eFG%. K-State was able to force turnovers by OSU at a 24% clip and 30% in the second half but allowed 85.7% from two to the worst shooting team in the Big 12. OSU controlled the game, and the Cats never really threatened.

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

Cameron McGriff has really come on lately for OSU and has averaged 20 and six over the last four games with efficiencies of 1.2 or better in 3 of the last 5. Yor Anei played very well in Manhattan and had a double double vs. Oklahoma two games ago while playing well lately. Thomas Dziagwa is shooting it well for the Cowboys, going 4-of-8 vs ISU in their last game and 11-of-27 from three in their last five games. The starting guards for OSU have struggled lately. Likekele has four straight games with efficiencies under 0.80 and two double digit scoring games in their last six. Lindy Waters is only 2-of-15 from three in their last six games, though he has scored in double figures the last two. Jonathan Laurent, the UMass transfer, is a good rebounding guard but only has scored 11 points total in their last 6 games. Finally, freshman Kalib Boone has been solid off the bench, notably with 14 and 16 points in their two wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

FAN'S THREE KEYS

1. K-State really needs to hit some shots The goal for the KU game was 10 from three, and K-State got to eight before missing their last eight from behind the arc. Against OSU in Manhattan K-State shot only 38% on twos against the worst (at the time) 2-point defense in the league. A game with 48% from two and 36% from three puts K-State in position to get its first road win since November and first win, period, since January. 2. Get to the FT line K-State's best offensive factor is getting to the FT line at a high rate. The Cats aren't great shooting when they get there, but getting their puts them in position.They need to approach 25 free throw attempts in Stillwater and hopefully make 70%. 3. Play some defense K-State has turned teams over, but opponents shoot really well against K-State. OSU is the worst shooting team in the league but had its second best shooting Big 12 game against K-State. The Cats have allowed 54% eFG%, or worse, in six of their last eight games. That number needs to be around 45% for the Cowboys, with the Cats' usual game of forcing turnovers.

HALL'S CALL: Oklahoma State 71, K-State 63

Oklahoma State has continued to grow over the second portion of Big 12 play, while K-State has regressed outside of an inspired performance in a loss against No. 1 Kansas. The Cowboys handled the Wildcats in Manhattan before that momentum had really started, and now - playing at home with reason for confidence - Oklahoma State should be able to complete a season sweep of K-State.