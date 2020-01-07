Kansas State will be desperately searching for a win in its Big 12 home opener against TCU, as the Wildcats look to avoid falling to .500 on the season. Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN) and K-State Athletics Communications help prepare us for tonight's contest, and I share my prediction at the end of our Preview & Prediction at KSO.

Kansas State senior Xavier Sneed (USA Today)

ksu_FANalysis: Numbers and insight from Jimmy Goheen

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

K-State faces Jaime Dixon's TCU Horned Frogs Tuesday night in the second game of Big 12 play. TCU is coming off of a home overtime win over ISU, with solid wins over George Mason, Winthrop, and UC Irvine during the non conference. The Horned Frogs' losses are to solid teams in Clemson, USC, and Xavier. This year's Horned Frogs feature Dixon's strongest defensive team this far, notably ranking top 25 in both forcing turnovers and two-point defense. They also are a solid offensive team with strengths of shooting threes and hitting the offensive glass.

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

TCU had some notable losses from last year's team, including seniors Alex Robinson and JD Miller, transfer guard Kendric Davis, and Kuoat Noi who left to play professionally in Australia. Still, Desmond Bane was their best player and Kevin Samuel might be the 2nd best big in the Big 12 behind Azubuike from KU. Nembhard was a reserve guard on last year's team and a starter this season. Dixon supplemented his roster with a couple of transfer guards who both start. Edric Dennis played at both Jackson State and UT Arlington, and Jaire Grayer was a multi-year starter at George Mason. The roster is rounded out by Top 75 HS recruit PJ Fuller, freshmen Farabello and Smith, plus Ohio State transfer SO and former Top 75 high school recruit Ledee. Dennis, Grayer, Nembhard and Bane all shoot at least four threes per game, and Grayer and Bane both are hitting better than 43%. Samuels is a moster on the boards and shooting 70 percent on twos this season. Bane, Nembhard, and Samuel are all double figure scorers.

Fan's Three Keys

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon (Getty Images)

1. Turnovers

This is usually a key stat for the Cats. It's what the defense is best at, but K-State's offense has slipped to one of Weber's worst at taking care of the ball, and TCU features a defense that is Top 30 and nearly as good as K-State's at forcing TOs. Winning the TO rate battle will be a big factor in this game. Look for one team to force turnovers on at least 25% of possessions in this one. 2. Twos Another regular key for K-State, but a big problem all year. Even though Samuels is the only starter over 6-foot-5, TCU has one of the Top 25 2PT% defenses in the country this year, and this has been a bad 2PT% team for K-State. K-State has had a 10% or worse differential in 2PT% four times this year, already, and lost all four games. K-State probably won't win 2PT% in this one, but the Cats must be within at least five percent of the Horned Frogs, or they are likely looking at an 0-2 Big 12 start. 3. Defend the Three TCU is one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the country, and nearly 43 percent of their shots come from behind the arc. They hit 52 percent against Iowa State and are 6-0 this year when making at least 35 percent. K-State has come to rely on the three more as the year goes along, but the Wildcats likely aren't going to match TCU's shooting. Again, stay within range of the Horned Frogs - and maybe more importantly - keep TCU off the line and force two-point jumpers.

GAME NOTES: Provided by K-State Athletics Communications

Kansas State fell short in its Big 12 opener by allowing a 12-0 run to end the contest at Oklahoma. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

KSO VIDEO

HALL'S CALL: TCU 72, K-State 65

I certainly would not be stunned if K-State found a way to get this win at home and suddenly find itself feeling renewed heading to Austin this weekend. That said, I would be a bit surprised. I think this TCU team is better than the Oklahoma bunch K-State just collapsed late against. And yes, playing in Bramlage should be a significant advantage compared to playing in Norman, but I'm not certain the environment tonight will make much of an impact. I think K-State is good enough to win a game like this, and the Wildcats were good enough to win in Norman last weekend. This group just has to prove itself in crunch time, however, at this point. I think Samuels proves too tough of a match-up inside, and K-State falls in another close battle.