Previewing Game Eight: Oklahoma State

GET TO KNOW THE COWBOYS

2021 record: 12-2 (8-1)

Big 12 Standings: First (Lost in Big 12 championship game)

Best wins: Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl (11-2, AP No. 9, FEI/SP+ No. 9), Baylor (12-2, AP No.5, FEI/SP+ No. 11), Oklahoma (11-2, AP No. 10, FEI/SP+ No. 12), Kansas State (8-5, FEI/SP+ No. 19)

Notable losses: They lost 24-21 to Iowa State and 21-16 to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Head Coach: Mike Gundy. He will begin his 18th season as the head coach of Oklahoma State and has a 149-69 record, which includes being 91-56 in Big 12 play. Gundy has 10 top 25 finishes and three top 10 finishes, including the one last year. The Cowboys have seven double-digit win finishes in the last 12 seasons.

Mike Gundy (Getty)

THE NUMBERS

Oklahoma State finished No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches polls. They were No. 7 in the combined FEI/SP+ final ranking as well, and that included being No. 48 on offense, No. 4 on defense and No. 30 for special teams. 2021 was only the second time that one of Gundy’s teams featured a top 10 defense and it was the best defense he’s ever coached. They forced teams to pass (opponents only ran it 43.6 percent of the time) and they were dominant across the board. The Cowboys ranked in the top 10 in most categories. Their total defense finished No. 5 (297.9 yards per game), No. 7 in success rate allowed (36.0 percent), No. 9 in scoring defense (18.1 points per game) and No. 3 in points per drive allowed (1.25). On top of that, the rush defense was No. 5 (87.6 yards per game) and No. 5 in rushing success rate allowed (34.2 percent). For passing yards allowed, they ranked No. 35 (210.2 yards per game), No. 22 in pass efficiency defense and No. 20 in passing success rate allowed (37.5 percent). They were No. 4 in allowing third down conversions (28.8 percent). Even though the red zone defense was No. 98 (87.5 percent), Oklahoma State held teams to mostly field goals and were No. 14 in points per drive allowed inside their 40 (3.05). They created tons of havoc, which ranked No. 3 (22.8 percent). The Cowboy offense was just above average and ranked No. 55 in total offense (417.4 yards per game), No. 71 in success rate (42.4 percent), No. 45 in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and No. 57 in points per drive (2.32). Oklahoma State was led by a rushing game that ranked No. 41 (185.5 yards per game) but only No. 92 in rushing success rate (41.1 percent). The passing game ranked No. 67 for yardage (231.9 yards per game), No. 76 in passing efficiency and No. 50 in passing success rate (44.1 percent). They were No. 38 in third down conversions (42.9 percent), No. 38 in red zone conversions (86.8 percent) and No. 64 in points per drive inside their opponents’ 40 (3.87). The special teams had a couple of really good units and ranked No. 5 in kickoff returns and No. 14 in punt coverage. They ranked No. 38 in kickoff coverage but only No. 96 in field goal efficiency and No. 121 in punt returns.

Jaden Bray (Getty)

The Cowboys are picked third by the Big 12 media. They are ranked No. 32 in the preseason SP+, which consists of being No. 49 on offense and No. 22 on defense. In terms of returning talent, they only rank No. 118. That is a product of being No. 58 on offense and No. 128 on defense. It’s always good to return the first team all-conference quarterback, but Oklahoma State does lose their leading rushing and their leading receiver. They have some solid options in the backfield and return three of their top five receivers. The losses on defense are dramatic, as five of their top six tacklers have left, including three first team All-Big 12 selections. Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn is back for his third year in that role and his 11th season on Gundy’s staff. Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason steps in as defensive coordinator with big shoes to fill. Mason spent one year as defensive coordinator at Auburn after a lackluster 27-55 record in seven seasons with the Commodores.

Brennan Presley (Getty)

KEY RETURNERS

OFFENSE 1. QB Spencer Sanders (6-1/210): Preseason All-Big 12 and a 2021 first team All-Big 12 selection. Sanders completed 62 percent of his throws for 2,839 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 668 yards and six touchdowns. He is Oklahoma State's leading returning rusher. 2. WR Brennan Presley (5-8/175): Presley was the Cowboys’ second-leading receiver, finishing with 619 yards, 50 catches and five touchdowns. He also ran it five times for 36 yards and will be tasked with replacing Tay Martin’s production. 3. RB Dominic Richardson (6-0/210): Like Presley, Richardson is replacing a big producer in running back Jaylen Warren. Richardson was third for Oklahoma State in rushing with 373 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. 4. WR Jaden Bray (6-2/200): Bray was a big play guy and averaged 19.2 yards per catch, while finishing with 250 yards and two scores. 5. WR Rashod Owens (6-2/215): He's another sophomore receiver with a solid season in 2021, recording 17 catches for 257 yards and a score. 6. OL Hunter Woodward (6-5/300): 2021 honorable mention All-Big 12. Woodward is one of three returning starters and a leader for the Cowboy offensive line. 7. RB Jaden Nixon (5-10/185): Nixon only played in a couple of games, but he averaged 8.7 yards per carry on his 14 touches. DEFENSE 1. DE Collin Oliver (6-2/235): Preseason All-Big 12 and a 2021 second team All-Big 12 pick. Oliver led Oklahoma State with 10.5 sacks and was second in tackles for loss with 15.5. 2. DE Brock Martin (6-3/245): A 2021 first team All-Big 12 selection. Martin was second in sacks with nine and third in tackles for loss with 14. He finished with 41 total tackles. 3. S Jason Taylor (6-0/215): Preseason All-Big 12 and a 2021 honorable mention All-Big 12 choice. Taylor is the leading returner with 48 tackles and also finished with 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes broken up and two interceptions. 4. DE Trace Ford (6-3/240): Ford missed 2021 with an injury, but he earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 tag in both 2019 and 2020 with a combined 51 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 7.5 sacks and broke up four passes over the two seasons. 5. DE Tyler Lacy (6-4/285): A 2021 honorable mention All-Big 12 pick. He's another defensive end, and Oklahoma State is loaded at the spot. Lacy was another disruptive defender, finishing 2021 with 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, along with 34 tackles. 6. CB Jabbar Muhammad (5-10/180): Muhammad is a leading returner in the secondary, tallying 34 tackles and three passes broken up. SPECIAL TEAMS 1. KR/PR Brennan Presley: 2021 second team All-Big 12. Presley was a huge threat returning kicks, averaging 32.7 yards per return and producing a touchdown in 12 attempts. He also finished with 66 yards on 16 punt returns. 2. K Tanner Brown: 2021 honorable mention All-Big 12. Brown replaced a good returner in Alex Hale by making all 36 extra points and going 17 of 21 on field goals, including 14 of 15 inside of 40 yards.

Brock Martin (Getty)

KEY ADDITIONS

OFFENSE 1. RB Deondre Jackson (5-11/215): He collected limited reps at Texas A&M, but he could contend with Nixon for time at running back in an offense that likes to run. DEFENSE 1. LB Xavier Benson (6-2/225): A Texas Tech transfer, he spent 2021 playing junior college football at Tyler and finished with 120 tackles and eight tackles for loss. In Lubbock, Benson finished with 57 tackles, four for loss and a sack in 2019.

