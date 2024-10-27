Advertisement

Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: Mississippi Valley State

Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: Mississippi Valley State

Kansas State will host Mississippi Valley State in November to close off a four-game homestand.

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Notable visitors for Kansas State's game against Kansas on Saturday

Notable visitors for Kansas State's game against Kansas on Saturday

K-State is set to welcome multiple top recruits to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown

 • Jake Stephens
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: LSU

Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: LSU

LSU will be K-State's first real test of the 2024-25 college basketball season

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Everything Jerome Tang said during Big 12 Media Day

Everything Jerome Tang said during Big 12 Media Day

Jerome Tang spoke about the Big 12, the new transfers and more at Big 12 Media Day

 • Kevin Fielder
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Kansas in Week 9

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Kansas in Week 9

Kansas's offense has potential, but they've struggled over the last few weeks.

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst

PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
