Game MVPs: No. 18 Kansas State defeats West Virginia, 45-18

Game MVPs: No. 18 Kansas State defeats West Virginia, 45-18

Standout performances from Kansas State's 45-18 win over West Virginia

 • Jake Stephens
Recap: No. 18 Kansas State takes care of West Virginia, 45-18

Recap: No. 18 Kansas State takes care of West Virginia, 45-18

Behind quarterback Avery Johnson, K-State handled business against West Virginia

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8

Kansas State's defense will face a unique West Virginia offense on Saturday night

 • Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: New Orleans

Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: New Orleans

Kansas State will begin their 2024-25 MBB season against New Orleans

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Breaking down the Mountaineers ahead of K-State's contest on Saturday.

 • Kevin Fielder

Published Oct 23, 2024
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: LSU
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
