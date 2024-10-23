Advertisement
in other news
Game MVPs: No. 18 Kansas State defeats West Virginia, 45-18
Standout performances from Kansas State's 45-18 win over West Virginia
• Jake Stephens
Recap: No. 18 Kansas State takes care of West Virginia, 45-18
Behind quarterback Avery Johnson, K-State handled business against West Virginia
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8
Kansas State's defense will face a unique West Virginia offense on Saturday night
• Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: New Orleans
Kansas State will begin their 2024-25 MBB season against New Orleans
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State vs. West Virginia
Breaking down the Mountaineers ahead of K-State's contest on Saturday.
• Kevin Fielder
in other news
Game MVPs: No. 18 Kansas State defeats West Virginia, 45-18
Standout performances from Kansas State's 45-18 win over West Virginia
• Jake Stephens
Recap: No. 18 Kansas State takes care of West Virginia, 45-18
Behind quarterback Avery Johnson, K-State handled business against West Virginia
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over West Virginia in Week 8
Kansas State's defense will face a unique West Virginia offense on Saturday night
• Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: LSU
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement