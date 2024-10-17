Advertisement

Fielder: In win against Colorado, K-State proves they can battle adversity

Fielder: In win against Colorado, K-State proves they can battle adversity

It wasn't pretty, but K-State proved that they can battle through adversity in their win vs. Colorado.

 • Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado

Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado

Head coach Chris Klieman and multiple players met with the media following K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7

The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7

The good, bad, and ugly moments from K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survivesd against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

The EMAWOnline staff picks the winner of K-State's late night game against Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder

Published Oct 17, 2024
Previewing K-State's Non-Conference Schedule: New Orleans
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
