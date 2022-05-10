Prized 2023 recruit Layden Blocker glows about K-State visit
Jerome Tang had his first official visitor from the Class of 2023 on campus this past weekend, and it was one of the best players in America. Born and raised in Arkansas, point guard Layden Blocker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news