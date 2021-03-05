Prized QB recruit Avery Johnson has strong interest in K-State
The single most important recruit for Kansas State quite possibly changed hands on Thursday afternoon. That is when Chris Klieman, Collin Klein and the Wildcats offered 2023 quarterback Avery Johns...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news