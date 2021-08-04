Q&A with former K-State hooper Clent Stewart
Clent Stewart played at Kansas State from 2004 to 2008. He spoke about his time in Manhattan playing with guys like Michael Beasley, Jacob Pullen and Cartier Martin. He also gave his thoughts on wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news