QB Avery Johnson already has a June visit in mind
KSO was one of the first media outlets, and the first Kansas State outlet, to see 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson in action. Johnson could possibly be the best player in the Sunflower State for the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news