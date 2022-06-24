QB Avery Johnson shares Kansas State's recruiting pitch
The recruitment of four-star quarterback Avery Johnson is headed down the home stretch. He confirmed to the media in attendance at Dylan Edwards’ commitment ceremony that he would be announcing his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news