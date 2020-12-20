Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson has announced that he will return to Kansas State for one more season. He missed most of the 2020 season after being injured in the home game versus Texas Tech.

Of course, seniors have decisions to make this year. Due to the pandemic, a frozen eligibility clock was enacted. That means that they have the potential to play one more season if they choose to use it.

Thus far, we have seen seniors like Brock Monty, Briley Moore, Harry Trotter and Justin Hughes announce their departures from Manhattan.

Thompson has announced his return. He will be the expected starting signal-caller for the 2021 season. That likely means we see another battle incur behind him between freshmen Will Howard and Jake Rubley.