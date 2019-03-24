QB target looking to visit K-State
Kansas State is still in search of a quarterback for the Class of 2020. Actually, they Wildcats are still in search of everything since, they’ve yet to record a commit. They are making some progres...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news