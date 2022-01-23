Quarterback Adryan Lara commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has found its signal-caller in the Class of 2022 in the form of Goodyear, Arizona native Adryan Lara. He committed to the Wildcats on Saturday night and made the announcement on Sunday morning.

Lara received his offer from K-State on January 19.

He was originally a part of the Washington State class, but after being committed to the Cougars for more than a year, he made the choice to open his process back up just six days before the early signing period.

Arizona has quietly been very good to the Wildcats under Chris Klieman. Lara is the fifth recruit from the state to pick Kansas State, joining Matthew Pola-Mao, Krew Jackson, Kingsley Ugwu and Kade Warner.

Lara threw for 2,758 yards and 33 touchdowns in his final season at Desert Edge High School, which was 432 yards short of breaking Spencer Rattler's all-time passing yards record for Arizona High School football.

Stay tuned to KSO for a full breakdown of Lara's film and what his commitment means for K-State in the coming days.