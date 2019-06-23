Kansas State has its quarterback for the Class of 2020, as Will Howard of Downingtown West High in Pennsylvania has committed to the Wildcats.

Howard had other Power Five scholarship offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Kansas. Howard had continued to take visits as of late, including to Georgia, but he's now given his pledge to the Wildcats.

The Wildcats obviously thought highly of Howard's skills and talents and how they translated to their offense, as their initial offer to him came before they had been able to go see him throw in person. They've since seen Howard and continued to target him.

K-State had four quarterbacks it focused on throughout this process, with Howard joining Chubba Purdy (Louisville commit), Hunter Dekkers (Iowa State commit) and C.J. Stroud (uncommitted) on the Wildcats' quarterback board.