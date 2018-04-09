We've already talked this spring about key storylines to watch, young players to keep an eye on and questions to be answered. But what about reasons for optimism as it relates to K-State football? Well, there are certainly plenty of those, too. Let's take a look at the top five.

1. The Offensive Line Sure, the unit may be a little depleted this spring as injuries are recovered from, but once the regular season rolls around K-State will feel loaded on the offensive line. All five of last year's starters - Scott Frantz, Abdul Beecham, Adam Holtorf, Tyler Mitchell and Dalton Risner - return for 2018. The tackles - Frantz and Risner - are both likely preseason All-Big 12 picks. Those injuries this spring will also create a chance for a group of heralded redshirt freshman to see extended action throughout these practices and ideally create a little more depth in the trenches in case the injury bug were to pop up in the regular season. A good offense always starts up front, and the Wildcats have a making of a solid offensive foundation in 2018.

Alex Barnes (34), Alex Delton (5), Tyler Mitchell (62) and Scott Frantz (74) all return in 2018. USA Today

2. Talented Young Quarterbacks Let's combined Alex Delton's sophomore season and Skylar Thompon's freshman season into one, shall we? In 2017 that duo, in a little over half a season, combined to rush for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 rushes. That's an average of 5.4 yards per carry, even when not giving credit back for lost sack yardage. As passers they combined to complete 100-of-168 pass attempts (59.5 percent) for 1,326 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions. They went a combined 5-3 as the starting quarterback, including 5-1 in the final six games of the season. Sure, there's a battle to be waged, but no matter who emerges K-State is going to have a relatively young, but relatively experienced, starter with proven ability to beat defenses through the air or on the ground. And, they'll have depth.

3. Depth at Tailback

Shoot, let's just stay on the offensive side. Like the previous two positions talked about, a ton of depth and experience returns at running back. Alex Barnes returns as a starter after rushing for 871 yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries a season ago. Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon also returned, and both ran for better than 225 yards and five yards a rush a season ago. And, despite all of that, word is sophomore Mike McCoy is pushing is way towards the top of that group and will likely earn a good amount of snaps as a 6-foot-2, 228-pound battering ram option in the backfield. It makes sense that we've heard K-State has been tinkering with a lot of two back sets when looking at the amount of possible production this group offers. Technically the depth took a hit with the loss of sophomore Tyler Burns, but you could also look at that as a sign the four players above Burns on the depth chart have truly established themselves as talented options.

Duke Shelley may get chances to see the end zone as a return man next season. Kelly Glasscock

4. Duke Shelley

If you're looking at a breakout star on the defensive side of the ball, Shelley seems like a good place to start. A case could be made that the 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior was K-State's best corner, not D.J. Reed, over the last five or so games of the 2017 season. Shelley became a sure tackler, improved cover corner and more dangerous ball-hawk over the final half of his junior campaign. Shelley will now be the unquestioned leader of K-State's cornerback group, and word is he may even add some return duties to his plate in his final season in Manhattan.

5. An Exciting, Young Coaching Staff

Wait, didn't I say this group was a question mark earlier? Well, yeah, but that doesn't mean it's not a question with a potentially exciting answer. The changes the Wildcats have made to their coaching staff already seems to have translated to more activity on the recruiting trail, and there's also been plenty of chatter about a willingness to use personnel in a way fans have clamored for in the past. At worst, with new coordinators on both sides of the ball K-State may suddenly become a little bit more difficult for Big 12 foes to prepare for on a weekly basis. At best, maybe this group provides a spark that pushes a roster full of experience back towards the upper echelon of the Big 12 Conference.