Get a quick look at what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say in today's press conference, followed by our immediate thoughts, in Rapid Reaction. A complete transcript of Klieman's full comments will be provided later today on K-StateOnline.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman (Getty Images)

Question: On Lance Robinson playing so many snaps... Klieman: I thought he played really well. We were going to play him a significant amount of snaps even without the injury to Walter Neil, but of course he got hurt and Lance had to play pretty much every snap. I thought he played exceptionally well for us, and only being a redshirt freshman, there's a lot to be excited about. Reaction: I broke my own rule of leading an answer with a statistic, but I thought it was amazing to see Robinson had played 24 defensive snaps, total, throughout the entire season before playing 75 against Texas Tech. Klieman, of course, clearly appreciated the effort and impact Robinson made, and he's certainly a guy to watch going forward.

Question: On Iowa State... Klieman: They've lost a couple of close games. I remember watching the Baylor game, the end of the Baylor game, they had a chance to win. We also got home in time to see the Oklahoma game. They are always in games. It's an extremely well coached football team, and the players believe and buy in to what they're being taught by Matt Campbell. Defensively they are sound, and I love Brock Purdy. He's a fun guy to watch, but I'm probably not going to have fun watching him live Saturday. Reaction: All good calls on ISU across the board. The one thing I'd push back at, just a hair, is the Cyclone defense. They've been very, very good at times, but I don't think it's been a particularly strong unit for the Cyclones this very second. I don't, of course, expect Klieman to call out something like that publicly, for clarity. Either way, though, a very good team who will be a big-time challenge for K-State.

Question: On having more wins than any first year coach in the Big 12... Klieman: Like you said, I didn't even know about it. It's great for our whole staff, though, and I think it's great for our recruiting class and for our young guys. We wanted growth this year. I never talked about how many games we'd win this year. We wanted growth and guys getting better, and I'm excited for the future. Reaction: Fun answer from Klieman here, and very transparent. Would have been very easy to say "Oh, I don't look at that stuff and it doesn't matter." Instead, though, Klieman admitted it was meaningful to him, to the program, and even took a chance - as he regularly, wisely does - to sell his program to recruits with this answer.

Question: On third down defense against ISU... Klieman: We watched a huge cutup to play third and short, and they were having a ton of success. This is, by far, the best group of tight ends we have seen this year. They have a number of good tight ends and are really talented guys. Purdy is comfortable putting it to them and letting them make plays, and they've really rewarded him. Reaction: K-State has been very good on third downs this year, for the most part, and the reasons why are preparation and execution. There's no doubt the defense will have a good understanding of what ISU wants to do on third-down situations on Saturday, but being able to stop it will be the bigger question.

Question: On Farmageddon... Klieman: They will be (pumped up). I think it's still a lead up to each of the rivalry games... it's going to be a gradual climb. But they know how good of a football team Iowa State is and how close those previous games have been. It's been a tremendous game for both institutions, and it's going to come down to preparation and work on game day. Reaction: It's an exciting regular-season finale, no doubt. But, like Klieman said, it's big - in part - because ISU is such a good opponent and a meaningful game for a good K-State team, too.

Question: On Cody Fletcher... Klieman: Cody is the healthiest he's been since mid-August, and he's a really good football player. We expected to play him a bunch of snaps because of the tempo, and he played really well for us. He also made plays running down on kickoffs, which shows to me how healthy he is. I'm sad he hasn't been able to be healthy for more of his junior year, but he's really able to help us now. Reaction: Fletcher played 26 snaps to 21 for fellow reserve Daniel Green against Texas Tech, the first time this year the reserve snaps went primarily to Fletcher. That doesn't mean there's anything to worry about with Green - there isn't - but Fletcher can be a factor for K-State down the stretch, and that started with his time on the field at Tech.

Question: On injuries from the last game... Klieman: There's a good chance all those guys will be able to play. They didn't practice, but they were out running around yesterday. The two (Malik Knowles and Walter Neil) are the two I'm thinking of, and we'll check on them and some other guys, but I'm more encouraged about those guys than I even was on Saturday. Reaction: Sounds like a not-overly serious upper body injury for Knowles, and it's good news to hear two key starters should be available on Saturday.

Question: On Joshua Youngblood's future... Klieman: Josh needs to get bigger and stronger, and he knows it. He's missing out on what a lot of the freshman aren't, a year of development with Coach (Chris) Dawson. He'll work on that this off-season, and I think he'll be better with 10 or 15 pounds on him. He's learning so much from Dalton Schoen and Wykeen Gill about how to be precise and run routes. I'm really excited about his future. For a true freshman to do what he's done is pretty cool to have, and I'm excited for his next three years with us. Reaction: What is there to add to that answer? Tons of clarity from Klieman on a promising young Wildcat wide receiver.