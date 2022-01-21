Rapid Recap: A reminder of where they sit in the standings
MARK SMITH IMPACT
Mark Smith is scoring nearly 15 points and nine rebounds per game in the Big 12 and was the most integral factor in each of the last two wins.
Above all else, Bruce Weber has appreciated how well Smith has meshed with the team. In his final season at a new school, Smith could act entitled and become a hinderance, but instead, he has remained humble by listening to the coaches and leading his teammates.
We haven’t seen the transfer force any bad shots and he slowly turned the knob up on his offensive aggression the more acclimated he has become. He’s been on a roll ever since conference play began and will be key in every game moving forward.
Smith wants to be a coach one day. Weber said he should treat this season as an internship by soaking up as much information and knowledge that he can.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.
SELTON MIGUEL STRUGGLES
Selton Miguel texted his head coach late at night after knocking off Texas and apologized for not playing up to par, lately. Weber reminded him that he was +13 in Austin and his defense will remain valuable to Kansas State.
Weber admitted to the media that he would like to see Miguel be more confident in his outside shot. He makes them look easy in practice, but then hesitates or fails to convert during the live action.
KANSAS PREVIEW
K-State wants to disrupt the Kansas offense by taking them out of their sets and making them earn their buckets. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will be the Jayhawks that the Wildcats have to pay special attention to on that end of the floor
Kansas has mixed up small ball and traditional lineups all season.
Offensively, they want to continue to take advantage of attacking angles and space to get high percentage shots. Ball movement and making the simple play will remain key.
"STILL IN LAST PLACE"
After back-to-back wins, Weber reminded his team they are “still in last place.” At 2-4, Kansas State is still tied at the bottom of the league with No. 15 Iowa State and Oklahoma.
The last two wins provide relief after an 0-4 start, but staying focused on racking up more wins is necessary instead of resting on their laurels. Even if they were to pull off the unlikely and win the next two, they have to stay hungry.
This year's Big 12 is far too good to take your eye off the prize.
K-State has been competitive in every Big 12 contest thus far, and the toughest challenges await them if they want to sustain that trend.