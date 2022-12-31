NEW ORLEANS --- Despite holding an early 10-0 lead over No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State saw their lead disappear beginning in the second quarter as the Crimson Tide eventually pulled away to win the 2022 Sugar Bowl 45-20. K-State started the game really well on each side of the ball. But a Will Howard interception on the first drive of the game on a pass intended for running back Deuce Vaughn brought the Bama offense on the field. But K-State's defense forced a three-and-out on their first stand, and they didn't allow a single yard on the drive. When the Wildcat offense returned to the field, they executed a strong 11-play drive that conquered 38 yards of field possession. But the drive ended with Howard failing to complete a pass to Kade Warner on third and eight. Kicker Ty Zentner came on and drilled a 41-yard field goal to put the Wildcats ahead 3-0. Alabama's next drive could have ended in a touchdown, but star quarterback Bryce Young missed a wide-open Jermaine Burton streaking up the seam on the second play. Later, the Tide was forced to punt, which was downed at the Wildcat 12-yard line. On the ensuing Wildcats possession, Vaughn bounced a run out to the right sideline and ran past the entire secondary on his way to an 88-yard touchdown run as the Wildcat faith roared to their feet with the Wildcats taking a 10-0 lead over the might Crimson Tide.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIHByZXR0eSBnb29kIGFuZ2xlIG9mIHRoZSBEZXVjZSBW YXVnaG4gVEQgcnVuLiBMb3ZlIHRoZSBjYW1lcmEgc3RhcmUgYW5kIHRoZSBo dWcgd2l0aCBDaHJpcyBLbGllbWFuIGF0IHRoZSBlbmQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OSlZ0QXBTcnpNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkpWdEFw U3J6TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIE1hcnRpbiAoQFphY2hNYXJ0aW5U VikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoTWFydGluVFYv c3RhdHVzLzE2MDkyNjMyMTU2MzYyNTA2Mjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

But K-State's lead was short-lived as Nick Saban's team started a 35-0 run beginning on their third offensive drive of the game when Young hit Isaiah Bond for a six-yard touchdown reception. After a K-State three-and-out, the Wildcats first of the game, the Crimson Tide scored a second touchdown to take a 14-10 lead when Young found tight end Cameron Latu in the back of the end zone to put the Tide ahead 14-10. K-State's offense then conducted an impressive 18-play drive that conquered more than 70 yards and took 10:32 off the clock. The drive included a pair of conversions on fourth down with Howard completing passes to Malik Knowles and tight end Ben Sinnott. But on fourth and two from the two-yard line, Howard's pass was out of reach from Sinnott who was open near the goal line. Alabama then took over possession inside their own five. After a Jahmyr Gibbs two-yard carry, K-State's Chris Klieman called a timeout in hopes of eventually getting the ball back before halftime. Alabama had a couple of successful rushes on the drive, but they moved it in large chunks when young found Burton for a 34-yard reception before hitting Latu on a crossing pattern that was downed at the 12-yard line. Burton then caught a TD pass in the end zone to give Alabama a 21-10 lead shortly before halftime. Coming out of halftime, K-State tried a surprise onside kick --- but Alabama recovered the kick and just three plays later found the end zone to take a 28-10 lead with Bama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks bringing in a beautifully thrown ball from Young in the back of the end zone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn46vIEJSWUNFIFlPVU5HIPCfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2dsOXR3UUNOOE8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nbDl0d1FDTjhPPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlciAoQFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MDkyNjU5MzU2NTA4MTYwMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When K-State's offense returned to the field Howard threw his second interception of the game, this time inside Bama territory. The Crimson Tide scored on the very next play with running back Jase McClellan rushing it 17 yards for the score. K-State's offense would later get a second field goal after an eight-play 54-yard drive. But the Crimson Tide -- and Young -- responded with another passing touchdown when Young found freshman Kobe Prentice over the middle on a 47-yard catch and run for the former top-100 recruit to give the Crimson Tide a 42-13 lead. The game's pace slowed in the fourth quarter with the only point being an Alabama field goal from 49 yards to put the Tide ahead 45-13. K-State's offense did score a touchdown with just over three minutes left with Jordan Schippers running it in from a yard out to make it 45-20, Alabama. The blowout loss in the Sugar Bowl brings an end to a memorable season for the Wildcats. K-State won its first Big 12 title in a decade and had significant wins over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and rival Kansas in the season finale.

STAR OF THE GAME

Young -- the 2021 Heisman trophy winner -- likely played his final game in Alabama uniform on Saturday, and he could not have gone out in a better way. Young had five touchdown passes, which ties a career-high. In total, Young completed 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards in the game for a quarterback rating of 278.4 There was loads of speculation that Young would opt out of the Sugar Bowl to begin focusing on the NFL Draft -- where he is potentially the No. 1 overall selection in April.

STAT OF THE GAME