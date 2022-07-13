Rapid Recap: Big 12 open for business

BIG 12 OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The Big 12 “is open for business” and will leave no stone unturned. That is just one of the opening remarks from new Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, regarding conference realignment. While he did not comment any further on specifics, he did share that he has been active in realignment talks and they are looking to explore all options in regard to the future of the league. Anything the league does must be “additive and not dilutive” to the value and brand of the conference. They have received phone calls and interest from various institutions. However, he did add that there is nothing imminent in the works in reference to other additions outside of the four that were added a year ago.

BUILDING A BRAND

Yormark's background with Roc Nation, NASCAR and the Brooklyn Nets have all been about building brands. With NASCAR, he took a sport predominantly with a fan base in the south put it onto the national stage. He took the Nets from New Jersey to Brooklyn and re-marketed the team by moving them into the Barclays Center. He is hoping to make the Big 12 brand larger and more national. Social media will play a big part in that. They'll create content for more storytelling. They want to nationalize what they are doing and be more aspirational. The goal of the conference is to be “younger and hipper.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmV0dCBZb3JtYXJrIHNheXMgaGUmIzM5O3MgaGFkIGEgd29ya2lu ZyByZWxhdGlvbnNoaXAgd2l0aCBFU1BOIGFuZCBGT1ggZm9yIG1hbnkgeWVh cnMuIEhlJiMzOTtzIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yd2FyZCB0byBuZWdvdGlhdGlvbnMg YW5kICZxdW90O2hvdyB3ZSBjYW4gZW5oYW5jZSBhbmQgYW1wbGlmeSB0aGUg dmFsdWUgZXF1YXRpb24uJnF1b3Q7PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF4IE9sc29uIChA bWF4X29sc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21heF9v bHNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU0NzIyMjY2MzYyNTY3NDc1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

NEW TV DEAL