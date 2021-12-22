Rapid Recap: Bounce-back game for Selton Miguel

MORGAN STATE GAME CANCELED

Kansas State was supposed to play on December 29, but the game will be canceled due to Morgan State being on a Covid-19 pause as of yesterday. The game is one of many games that have been canceled recently in college basketball The Wildcats are looking for a new opponent next week and Bruce Weber shared that he would be making calls on his way home from Bramlage Coliseum so that he could secure a contest.

NOWELL SHINES

The more we watch K-State, the more I believe that Markquis Nowell is their best player. He had his second double-double of the season against McNeese State after totaling 18 points and 10 assists. He became only the fourth player in Kansas State history to record multiple points-and-assists double-doubles, joining Steve Henson, Jacob Pullen and Angel Rodriguez. It was also an efficient night for Nowell since he recorded those 18 points on only 8 shots. Being a high assist player is also a credit to your teammates and Nowell acknowledged that it's easy to make plays when you're surrounded by talent. After the Arkansas game, K-State learned that the way to attack the teams that apply a lot of pressure on the ball is to force them to one side of the court. Nowell sparked a run in the first half by doing just that. Nowell is tough to defend when he's wheeling and dealing, according to Weber.

ANOTHER SLOW START

Slow starts are becoming a scary trend for the Wildcats. They sputtered out of the gate and fell behind by as much as nine in the first half agains the Cowboys. Could part of that be playing a team ranked in the mid-300s in KenPom during winter break and potentially overlooking McNeese State? Nijel Pack was quick to refute that and was adamant that they learned not to overlook opponents last year when disaster struck against Fort Hays State. The Cowboys do play differently than a lot of teams in that they get after it defensively and foul their opponents quite a bit. Their style of play with only one day of preparation made it difficult for Kansas State. The lineup that seemed to turn things around from the slow start was one that consisted of Ismael Massoud playing the '5' and it opened up the offense to allow more driving lanes to take advantage of the McNeese pressure. Stops also were key into overcoming the slow start, as the Cowboys went almost five minutes without scoring to end the first half.

Selton Miguel

BOUNCE-BACK FOR SELTON

Selton Miguel had a quiet 17 points. He took only nine shots and only played in 22 minutes. The second-year Wildcat was also a perfect 4 of 4 from the field in the second half that included making two three-pointers. In the previous three games since he suffered a knee injury, he had only scored 15 points combined and was only 5 of 19 from the floor in those contests. The hope is that it is a game he can build off of going into the break and allows him to ascend with conference play just around the corner.