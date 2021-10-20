Rapid Recap: Bruce Weber at Big 12 media day
LEAGUE EXPANSION
Bruce Weber discussed his thoughts on the league additions of Cincinnati, Houston, Central Florida and BYU once again and his thoughts on it haven't changed.
He still believes the expanded league will be an impressive one. He wasn’t able to go as far to say that it will be a better conference than it was Texas and Oklahoma, but he’s confident in the future of the Big 12 and what those programs bring to both sports.
TRANSFERS
Kansas State's head coach was asked about the three transfers they added in the offseason. There was nothing new to share, and it was repetitive from what we have heard from Weber and other sources in the past.
Mark Smith is a very capable guard that has played in both the Big Ten and SEC. He gives them experience and what they hope is a major contributor to this year's squad and a likely instant starter.
Markquis Nowell still surprises Weber with the way he’s able to score in practice. He’s little, but he doesn’t lack any heart or grit and will handle the ball a lot for Weber’s group this season. He also brings in some needed experience along the perimeter.
There is also Ismael Massoud. Weber and everyone else cannot talk enough about the stretch four’s ability to shoot. He was used primarily in the paint at Wake Forest, and he will be asked to do a lot more than live down low in Manhattan.
His jumper, at his size, will allow the Wildcats to do a lot more on offense than they have been able to do the last couple years.
MCGUIRL'S RETURN
Mike McGuirl’s decision to come back for an extra season was one of the best recruiting wins in the offseason for K-State, according to Weber. McGuirl knows what is expected of them and knows there is more potential in the team than they showed a year ago.
McGuirl approached Weber on Tuesday to tell him how grateful he is for them allowing him to return for one more year.
With the transfers coming in, his role likely looks different than it did a season ago. It should set him up for more individual success, and in turn, the team.
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
During his press conference, Weber shared excitement for their inclusion in the Hall of Fame Classic for a couple of reasons.
One is the level of competition that they will face and the strong challenge that will be presented. Another is playing in venues like the T-Mobile Center is a good test for what they will see if they make it to the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats will play Arkansas in the first game of the Hall of Fame Classic, and meet either Illinois or Cincinnati in the second game. Weber hopes that if they are facing Illinois (his former team), it means they defeated the Razorbacks.