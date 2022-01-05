Rapid Recap: Collin Klein impresses as offensive coordinator

SKYLAR THOMPSON SHINES

Skylar Thompson capped off his career with arguably his best game of the 2021-2022 season. He finished the Texas Bowl with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns and was perfect on his 10 first down throws for 120 yards. Chris Klieman gushed about his quarterback's play and said he made some plays on the first drive of the game to score a touchdown that helped set the tone. It was said that Thompson was as healthy as he's been all season and he showed it on Tuesday night. Not only did he make plays with his arm, but he was dangerous with his legs, too. Deuce Vaughn praised the Wildcat signal caller and shared that he has had a tremendous impact on him and how to be a teammate.

COLLIN KLEIN IMPRESSES

In his game as interim offensive coordinator, Collin Klein really impressed and showed some creativity on offense that had not been seen during the season. It seemed like he was in sync with Thompson the entire game when it came to rhythm and knowing what the offense needed at every point of the contest. His quarterback even revealed that he often knew what Klein was going to call before it was made. The communication between the staff and the players was great throughout the game, but it was also that way for the entire time of preparation before the bowl game as well and that paved the way to success. We heard about how the players loving Klein and how hard they wanted to play for him when we spoke to them in the weeks before the game. Klieman echoed that afterwards, insisting that they love playing for him. Klieman intimated that "Collin Klein is K-State" and "bleeds purple".

Deuce Vaughn (USA Today)

DEUCE

What more can we say about Vaughn at this point? He only had about 70 rushing yards midway through the third quarter, but he still finished with 146 yards and rattled off four total touchdowns. His four total touchdowns were the most ever by a Kansas State player in bowl game history. Vaughn will likely be on a lot of preseason Heisman lists and Klieman used his press conference after the celebration on the field to get the ball rolling on that, calling him the best player in college football.

DEFENSE