Rapid Recap: Engaged for a strong final push

McGUIRL'S JOURNEY

Mike McGuirl has had the privilege of playing for Kansas State and under Bruce Weber for the last five seasons. It would have been just four, but the global pandemic granted him and everyone else an extra year of eligibility. "The fact that I had an extra year, there's no other place I'd rather be in the country," McGuirl said. "I really wanted to help K-State get back to winning, so I'm glad I came back." The Connecticut native wants to be remembered as a competitor. He recognized the struggles throughout his career, but all he's ever wanted to do was help the Wildcats succeed. McGuirl provided a boost during the Elite Eight run his freshman season. That was especially the case in the first round when he scored a pivotal 17 points in a win over Creighton. His most cherished memory from his time at Kansas State was the two following games when they upset Kentucky in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta to afford themselves a shot at a Final Four berth. McGuirl hopes to play professionally when his time is officially up in Manhattan.

Markquis Nowell (Kansas State Athletics)

WHAT'S LEFT IN THE TANK?

K-State's roster still believes they have a lot left in the tank. They are confident that they can reach their full potential in the postseason and reel off win after win for a magical postseason run. Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl both shared that sentiment when asked. Their confidence isn't shaken and they are still determined to finish strong on Saturday and produce something special in Kansas City. "No matter how bad the regular season went, we can make it all up in Kansas City," Pack explained. "We're trying to stay positive. We know we have a great opportunity and we know we got to work for it." Up first is senior day versus Oklahoma this weekend. It will be the time being recognized for McGuirl. All he wanted last year was a win and is hoping for the same in this season's edition.

ADDITIONAL GAME

Weber recently asked his team if they wanted to schedule one more game since they had a matchup prior to conference play with North Florida (after Morgan State dropped the game) canceled due to Covid-19 protocols and procedures. The players were all for it. It is likely the game will only transpire if they are victorious on Saturday. McGuirl even alluded to a win pushing them over .500 and something they could fall back on if they were to miss the Big Dance. Another win could help them be more appealing for the NIT, which all signs point to them being receptive of if they don't run the table at the T-Mobile Center.

THREE AWAY FROM 500 WINS