Rapid Recap: Evolution and growth of Felix Anudike-Uzomah

What could be next for Felix Anudike-Uzomah after a sensational season where he collected 11 sacks. It could have been more if not for a rule change from the NCAA following his incredible performance against TCU.

He can still make improvement on some of the smaller details, according to his position coach. Buddy Wyatt shared how he has already come a lot further from a mental standpoint than last season.

His knowledge of the game has grown in a considerable manner. He's worked on it a lot throughout the offseason. He would even call and ask Coach Wyatt to make more cut-ups to watch during the Summer. That was something he wouldn't have done a year ago.

That shows Wyatt how hungry that Anudike-Uzomah is to be great. He wants to be that good and works at it every day because of it. He's always putting forth great effort in both practice and the games.

Anudike-Uzomah wants to be good. He works hard to be good.

The game versus Texas Tech is a great example. Wyatt indicated that the coaches often say that the two points he scored via a safety in Lubbock was what got them back on track a year ago and jump-started their season.

Felix just took it upon himself to make a play because he was mad and pissed off that the Wildcats were losing. Kansas State was behind and he set out to make a play and change the course and did just that.

It is about correcting his technique even more and knowing what offenses are doing to him and how to adjust and respond based off of that. Knowing when to turn it loose and when to play to his technique will be a key component.

Wyatt knows everyone will be telling him how good he is and how good he can be pretty regularly. He feels that it is his job to keep him humble and driven.