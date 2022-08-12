Rapid Recap: Hanging their hat on toughness

Assistant Brian Lepak didn't say a lot. Just look at the length of his press conference compared to the rest of the offensive assistants like Conor Riley, Brian Anderson and Thad Ward.

It is much shorter.

But what he did talk a lot about was toughness. In fact, toughness is was probably his answer to 75 percent of the questions he was tossed on Wednesday. He wasn't chit-chatting much, but he sure as heck wants his room to be full of toughness.

Their entire group must be tough, he insisted. That is what they hang their hat on as a program, and he wants his room to embody that more than anything else. Every single one of them must be tough to play for him.

Their toughness must be improved, but in all areas. He wants them tough on the football field, tough at the point of attack along the line of scrimmage and to have the mental toughness to respond when the chips are down and they are facing adversity.