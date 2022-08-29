Rapid Recap: Hentz starting to flourish
FINDING A THIRD
We know what Kansas State has on the interior of the defensive line. Because of the move to the 3-3-5 scheme, it's just one. But they are proven at the spot with returners Eli Huggins and Robert Hentz.
That is a strong pairing that they have the utmost confidence in this season, but we'll shed more light on those two in the next categories. We want to dive into what is behind those two, because assistant Mike Tuiasosopo believes they could need a third.
That is a great approach to have because nicks, dings and bruises happen. Injuries happen, especially in the trenches. Building more depth is always a necessity so that a team can shoulder any losses that happen throughout a regular football season.
The next men are up are Damian Ilalio and Uso Seumalo.
Ilalio has not surprised them at all by his ascent up the depth chart and competing for a third spot in the rotation early on in his career. They expected that from him. But he knows where he is, and he's still adjusting to the college game a bit.
He may have been further along in his development had he not missed spring ball.
Seumalo also missed spring ball. Not because of injury or recovery like Ilalio, but he didn't enroll and move into Manhattan until the Summer. He's catching up as well, and one could break through as we move further along into the season.
Tuiasosopo shared that both are working hard and he thinks the pair will help them for a long time.
BEST RECRUIT
Who was the best recruit that the Wildcats landed at nose guard in the offseason? Tuiasosopo joked and shared that he tells everyone that it was convincing Eli Huggins to return to K-State for one more season.
It's a strong answer. The staff believes he is the best nose guard in the Big 12. The only objection I may have to that would be Siaki Ika of Baylor. But Huggins is certainly in the discussion.
Huggins is experienced, reliable, savvy and another relentless worker on the team. Tuiasosopo divulged that he wished they were all like him and called him a joy to coach. His best trait may be how active he is in bringing the younger players in the room along with him.
BEST CAMP
He's finally healthy, and we just may discover how good of a player that Robert Hentz can be for Kansas State. The coaches are giddy about what he is capable of doing for the Wildcats this season.
They have been singing his praises as much as anyone.
Tuiasosopo admitted that nobody in his room had a better camp than Robert Hentz. That is a strong statement considering the best nose guard in the Big 12 also sits in the room and takes notes.
Everyone is excited that he's healthy and on the verge of his freshest season since arriving in Manhattan. Hentz is playing like he was when he first got to K-State, flashing some real positive signs and finally starting to flourish.