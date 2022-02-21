Rapid Recap: How to beat Kansas

HOW TO BEAT KANSAS

Kansas hasn't lost a Big 12 game in Lawrence this season. Their one loss inside Allen Fieldhouse came just a few weeks ago when they fell to Kentucky. They have had a couple close encounters versus Big 12 foes. Both Iowa State and Oklahoma nearly pulled off the upsets. The Cyclones and Sooners held the Jayhawks to under 70 points. Bruce Weber believes that is what it would take to land a W on the road on Tuesday. Kansas State scored 50 in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, but they followed that up with 25 in the final frame in the narrow loss. Maintaining consistency for the full 40 minutes will be an emphasis this time around. So will taking care of the ball. Their in-state rivals are the scariest when they are in transition. It allows them to score quickly and find rhythm that often puts their opponents in binds and the raucous crowd can then feed off of it and make it even tougher. Slowing down David McCormack's offensive rebounding will be another item to watch. He collected eight of them on that end in the first meeting between the two teams. The K-State bigs have to avoid foul trouble and box out in an aggressive manner.

Mark Smith

MARK SMITH'S TECHNICAL

Mark Smith lets his emotion fly and is loud after converting on tough layups. We have seen it all season. It cost them a point (one free throw was made of two) against Oklahoma State over the weekend when he was whistled for a technical foul. He felt he deserved a foul after his physical score versus the Cowboys. While he didn't get in anyone's face after the bucket, the referees still didn't give him the benefit of the doubt. Weber even pointed out that he wasn't disrespectful and didn't say anything vulgar, either. "We got to show control and be smart," Weber said, "But at the same time, they're young men and having fun. If you're taunting, then please give them a 'T', but if you're yelling with emotion because you scored a layup, I don't know." The head coach would rather see the officials give a warning on the first offense in regards to Smith's situation, rather than immediately resort to a technical foul and alter the game. Weber plans to talk with the head of officials about it. It happened once in a blowout loss to Baylor and Weber let it go. This time after an overtime loss, he wants answers.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

REBOUNDING SUCCESS

Kansas State won the rebounding battle against Oklahoma State, which was a rare sight. Although the Wildcats had eight more offensive rebounds than the Cowboys, second chance points still went Oklahoma State's way, 8-7. Obviously, K-State struggled to convert their extra opportunities. They've made strides, but if they want to compete with a strong rebounding team on the road like Kansas, they have to either limit the opponents' second chance points or produce more of their own.

Mike McGuirl

NCAA TOURNAMENT CHANCES