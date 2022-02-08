Rapid Recap: Injury report ahead of contest with Baylor

STATUS UPDATE ON SELTON MIGUEL

Selton Miguel injured his ankle against Baylor in the first meeting against the Bears on January 25 and hasn't played since. He is getting a bit closer, though, as he practiced a little bit on Monday. Bruce Weber shared that his foot and ankle still aren't there or perfect and they want to see how it responds since Miguel was pushing it Monday in practice. The hope is to have Miguel available to play by the end of the week.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HOPES

It still isn't out of the question for Kansas State to make the NCAA Tournament. The problem is that they have to be mostly perfect the rest of the way. A win over Baylor, a top 10 team in the AP Poll and NET rankings, would go a long way for their tournament hopes. They are focused on grinding and fighting one game at a time and not worrying about the postseason, though, according to Weber. K-State has lacked consistency for much of the year, and the goal is to find it down the home stretch.

Mike McGuirl (Getty)

MIKE MCGUIRL THE X-FACTOR

A stat that probably hasn't been discussed enough is that Kansas State is undefeated this season (5-0) when Mike McGuirl scores in double figures. To win big games, like Saturday, other players need to step up and make plays with efficiency and McGuirl has done so in some of the more significant wins this season. The 'super senior' had 10 at Wichita State, 10 in the win over Texas Tech, 13 versus Texas and 13 on Saturday against TCU. Although he did not score in double figures or shoot well against Oklahoma State last week, he had a career-high in rebounds with 10 and added four assists as well. Weber and McGuirl had a conversation two weeks ago where Weber intimated that McGuirl could have a pity party and feel bad for himself or he could rise to the occasion and do something about it. Since that back-and-forth, McGuirl has stepped up and played well and the hope is that it continues.

James Akinjo (Getty)

A LOOK AT BAYLOR