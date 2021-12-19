 Kansas State Wildcats basketball Bruce Weber Nijel Pack Mike McGuirl
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-19 06:02:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rapid recap: Injury update and playing Pack and Nowell together

Nijel Pack
Nijel Pack (AP)
Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Writer/Producer
@GrantFlanders

INJURY UPDATE

Mike McGuirl missed the last game with the flu and finally returned to practice on Friday. My expectation is that he will receive a healthy amount of minutes off the bench in Lincoln on Sunday.

Green Bay was Nijel Pack's first game back after recovering from a concussion and he was given limited minutes in a reserve duty. I wouldn't be surprised to see him inserted back into the starting lineup against Nebraska.

PREVIEWING NEBRASKA

Alonzo Verge, Jr. and Bryce McGowens are the two Nebraska players that Bruce Weber mentioned and for good reason. Both are scoring over 16 points per game this season and have been given the freedom to do a lot with the ball in their hands.

The key to beating them this season has been to make Verge and McGowens "volume shooters, instead of efficient shooters."

Fred Hoiberg's group is coming off of back-to-back 30 plus-point losses, falling 102-67 to Michigan at home and 99-68 to Auburn on the road. The Huskers have yet to win a high-major game, but they did come close against Creighton and NC State.

They also struggled to put Tennessee State and Sam Houston away and lost their season-opener to Western Illinois.

STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES OF PACK & NOWELL TOGETHER

The strengths are obvious. Both Pack and Markquis Nowell have potent offensive skill-sets. They can score at all levels, both off the dribble and the catch, they create for their teammates and take care of the ball.

Defensively is a different story. Nowell guards the ball very well and finds ways to create havoc and turn the opponents over without fouling. Pack is a bit more of a liability, and it can sometimes be even more magnified with two short guards on the floor at the same time.

Rebounding is another disadvantage when they play alongside one another, but Nowell has actually been serviceable on the glass and, according to Weber, Pack may be the best on the team at boxing out based on this season's film.

