Rapid recap: Injury update and playing Pack and Nowell together

INJURY UPDATE

Mike McGuirl missed the last game with the flu and finally returned to practice on Friday. My expectation is that he will receive a healthy amount of minutes off the bench in Lincoln on Sunday. Green Bay was Nijel Pack's first game back after recovering from a concussion and he was given limited minutes in a reserve duty. I wouldn't be surprised to see him inserted back into the starting lineup against Nebraska.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5pc2ggb24gYSBtYWtlIDxicj48YnI+8J+OmSBNaWMmIzM5O2Qg VXAgdy8gQ29hY2ggSGVuZGVyc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oZW5kdWUyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A aGVuZHVlMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82SmpFM3dhNzJa Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkpqRTN3YTcyWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBL LVN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlTUJCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3 MTI1ODAxNTYyMTk1NTU5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PREVIEWING NEBRASKA

Alonzo Verge, Jr. and Bryce McGowens are the two Nebraska players that Bruce Weber mentioned and for good reason. Both are scoring over 16 points per game this season and have been given the freedom to do a lot with the ball in their hands. The key to beating them this season has been to make Verge and McGowens "volume shooters, instead of efficient shooters." Fred Hoiberg's group is coming off of back-to-back 30 plus-point losses, falling 102-67 to Michigan at home and 99-68 to Auburn on the road. The Huskers have yet to win a high-major game, but they did come close against Creighton and NC State. They also struggled to put Tennessee State and Sam Houston away and lost their season-opener to Western Illinois.

STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES OF PACK & NOWELL TOGETHER

The strengths are obvious. Both Pack and Markquis Nowell have potent offensive skill-sets. They can score at all levels, both off the dribble and the catch, they create for their teammates and take care of the ball. Defensively is a different story. Nowell guards the ball very well and finds ways to create havoc and turn the opponents over without fouling. Pack is a bit more of a liability, and it can sometimes be even more magnified with two short guards on the floor at the same time. Rebounding is another disadvantage when they play alongside one another, but Nowell has actually been serviceable on the glass and, according to Weber, Pack may be the best on the team at boxing out based on this season's film.