Rapid Recap: Injury updates, doubt on extra game

EXTRA GAME IN DOUBT

A game against BYU or anyone else next Wednesday isn't in the cards for Kansas State. From the Wildcats' perspective, squeezing a non-conference bout in between two Big 12 contests doesn't give them much time for rest or preparation. Bruce Weber suggested that Monday March 7 is still a possibility for an additional contest. However, it would be at the expense of preparing for the Big 12 tournament that begins later that week. Although one more non-conference win would help their chances to advance to the NCAA tournament, losing the game would likely ensure missing it, too. When factoring all of those scenarios, it seems like they have deemed it to be too much of a risk and not worth the squeeze.

Mark Smith

SECOND WIND FOR CYCLONES

Since the first meeting between K-State and Iowa State, the Cyclones have won three straight and placed themselves back in the mix for a spot in the middle of the league when the regular season comes to a close. Guard Izaiah Brockington has been their catalyst. He hits tough shots at a consistent rate and is the Big 12's third leading scorer. They have found success recently by receiving production from his supporting cast that consists of Tyrese Hunter, Aljaz Kunc and Gabe Kalscheur. Kunc hurt the Wildcats in Ames. It'll take much better defensive effort on Saturday than what we saw in Lawrence if Kansas State is going to complete the sweep of Iowa State.

REBOUNDING

Although it hasn't been accompanied by actual wins, the rebounding from K-State has shown improvement in the last two games. They defeated Oklahoma State on the glass, and they produced 15 second chance points against Kansas on Tuesday. All of the made shots by the Jayhawks did limit the number of offensive rebounds they could surrender, to be fair. Kansas State has to find ways to limit made shots on defense and keep the opponent out of the offensive rebounding column, simultaneously. They also must continue their own success on the offensive glass.

Luke Kasubke

INJURY UPDATE