The first play from scrimmage in Kansas State's 2022 season went 75-yards to the end zone as wide receiver Malik Knowles took a jet sweep down the west sideline. K-State never looked back beating South Dakota 34-0 to open the season 1-0.

In his debut as the Wildcats' starting quarterback, Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez completed 11-of-15 passes for just 53 yards. Martinez also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, including his first touchdown in a Wildcat uniform on a 6-yard read option to put Kansas State ahead 27-0 in the second quarter.

Some of Martinez's struggles in the passing game on Saturday night can be tied to the struggles that Kansas State's wide receivers had getting open down the field. Martinez averaged just 4.8 yards per completion, despite the Wildcat offensive line effectively managing a South Dakota pass rush that had just three sacks but zero quarterback hurries.

Kansas State's Seth Porter blocked a punt early in the game, which was recovered by Desmond Purnell for a scoop and score that put the Wildcats ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp struggled in the passing game throughout the contest. Led by defensive backs Kobe Savage and Julius Brents, the Kansas State defense was able to hold the Coyote offense to just 139 passing yards on the night on 34 attempts. Safety Cincere Mason contributed to the stout play in the back half of the Kansas State defense.

Yet, the Kansas State rush defense was nearly as impressive as the pass defense. Defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah led an impressive pass rush for Kansas State as he had two of the teams' tackles for losses on the night, including a sack.

Kansas State's All-American running back Deuce Vaughn had 126 rushing yards on the night with just 18 attempts. Vaughn had two big carries of 39 and 25 yards, and his carry of 39 yards in the first half went for a touchdown into the North end zone of Wagner Field inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.