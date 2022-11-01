News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-01 21:05:26 -0500') }} football Edit

RAPID RECAP: K-State handles Washburn 76-49 in preseason exhibition

Alec Busse • EMAWOnline
Lead Reporter
@Alec_Busse
Alec Busse is a lead reporter for EMAW Online, the Kansas State website within the Rivals Network. Prior to his time covering Kansas State, Alec covered the Illinois Fighting Illini for Rivals.

Kansas State beat Division-II opponent Washburn 76-49 on Tuesday night in their preseason exhibition game behind strong performances from Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game before eventually opening their lead to 32-8 with 7:20 left in the first half after a Tykei Green triple. Washburn was able to make a late charge in the first half cutting the Wildcat lead to 45-23 after the first half.

Kansas State's defense held Washburn to an ugly 26 percent shooting from the field. The Ichabob's also shot just 28 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats were effective in using their length to force 11 first-half turnovers, which helped limit scoring opportunities for Washburn.

In his first college basketball game since collapsing on the court because of a heart condition during the 2020-21 season, Johnson finished with eight points and six rebounds. He scored the first bucket of the game for Kansas State on their first possession of the game on a layup with the right hand. Johnson later finished another layup at the rim with a nifty reverse layup through contact that later went for a 3-point play the old-fashioned way.

The Wildcats opened their lead more in the second half around the 8:15 mark eventually going up 30 points after Jerrell Colbert slammed home a dunk.

Nowell, one of just two returners from last season's14-17 squad, orchestrated the Wildcats' offense for much of the night. The senior finished with eight points on the night, which included a pair of first-half triples. Nowell did have four turnovers, which head coach Jerome Tang hinted at being a potential issue for the Wildcats on Monday.

Tomlin finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds. Tomlin did miss both of his 3-point attempts, which came from the corner in the first half. His ability to run the floor was noticeable, and it contributed to him getting an offensive putback.

As a team, the K-State turned it over 19 times in the game. Guards Cameron Carter and Desi Sills also had a couple of turnovers while Keyontae Johnson contributed three turnovers himself. Carter, though, was the Wildcats leading scorer with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Kansas State opens its regular season on Monday against Texas Rio-Grande Valley. UTRGV ranks 128 in Kenpom's preseason rankings. The Almanac, a preseason college basketball preview magazine compiled by the Field of 68 and other contributors, picked UTGRV to finish last in the WAC.

