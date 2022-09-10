Rapid Recap: K-State's wrangles Tigers in 40-12 win over Mizzou
Kansas State moved to 2-0 on the season after beating Missouri 40-12 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
After a strong opening drive for Mizzou that went 11 plays and 44 yards and ended in a field goal the, Missouri offense fluttered through the entirety of the game following the strong first drive. On four consecutive possessions in the second half, Mizzou quarterbacks Brady Cook and Jack Abraham were intercepted by Kansas State's defense. Safety Cincere Mason intercepted the fourth pass, his second interception of the season.
Despite the four turnovers, three of which occurred in Tiger territory, Kansas State could only convert for 13 total points. Kansas State's only touchdown of the four interceptions came on a Deuce Vaughn run of 25 yards to the end zone, his second rushing touchdown of the day.
Defensively, K-State's front seven dominated most of the game by holding the Mizzou offense to just 94 rushing yards on the afternoon. The Tiger's leading rusher was Cook who finished the game with 56 yards on the ground.
In the secondary, the Wildcats held former five-star recruit Luther Burden to a nine total yards from scrimmage. Burden had a costly drop over the middle of the field in the first half, which could have helped the Tigers gain momentum offensively.
Wildcat wide receiver Phillip Brooks had an impressive day against his home state team, helping the Wildcats with 57 receiving yards on three receptions. Brooks also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kansas State's passing attack, for the second straight week, wasn't very inspiring. Last week against South Dakota, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez had 53 passing yards and against Mizzou, he finished with just 101 yards through the air.
On the ground, Martinez was impressive with 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 16-yard rush into the end zone to put Kansas State up 14-3 with 13:29 left in the second quarter.
Offensive Star of the game
Running back Deuce Vaughn led the Kansas State offense with 145 rushing yards on 24 attempts with two touchdowns. Vaughn's elusiveness has been impressive in the Wildcat's first two weeks of the season. His longest rush of the game was 29 yards and he avered six yards per carry in the Wildcat win.
Defensive Star of the game
Linebacker Austin Moore had a strong performance for the second consecutive week. more finished the game with six tackles, including a team-high two tackles for loss. Brown's play in the first two weeks has had an anchoring effect on the Wildcat defense. While Brown didn't have a hand in any of the Tiger's four interceptions, he did an effective job manning the middle of the field and helping control a diverse Missouri rushing attack that features a lot of counter runs and stretch plays with the occasional jet sweep as well.
Kicking controversy?
Chris Tennant has struggled in the first two weeks kicking the football for the Wildcats. For the second straight week, Tennant missed a PAT and he also missed a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter. Tennant also missed a field goal last week against South Dakota as well.
Tennant, however, did convert on field goals of 35-yards and 37-yards in the win over Mizzou to help Kansas State improve to 2-0 on the season.
Up next
Kansas State looks to go 3-0 next week as they conclude nonconference play against Tulane at Bill Snyder Stadium. The Green Wave started the season 1-0 with a win 42-10 over UMass. This week, Tulane plays host to Alcorn State and looks to go 2-0.