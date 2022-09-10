Kansas State moved to 2-0 on the season after beating Missouri 40-12 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

After a strong opening drive for Mizzou that went 11 plays and 44 yards and ended in a field goal the, Missouri offense fluttered through the entirety of the game following the strong first drive. On four consecutive possessions in the second half, Mizzou quarterbacks Brady Cook and Jack Abraham were intercepted by Kansas State's defense. Safety Cincere Mason intercepted the fourth pass, his second interception of the season.

Despite the four turnovers, three of which occurred in Tiger territory, Kansas State could only convert for 13 total points. Kansas State's only touchdown of the four interceptions came on a Deuce Vaughn run of 25 yards to the end zone, his second rushing touchdown of the day.

Defensively, K-State's front seven dominated most of the game by holding the Mizzou offense to just 94 rushing yards on the afternoon. The Tiger's leading rusher was Cook who finished the game with 56 yards on the ground.

In the secondary, the Wildcats held former five-star recruit Luther Burden to a nine total yards from scrimmage. Burden had a costly drop over the middle of the field in the first half, which could have helped the Tigers gain momentum offensively.

Wildcat wide receiver Phillip Brooks had an impressive day against his home state team, helping the Wildcats with 57 receiving yards on three receptions. Brooks also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

Kansas State's passing attack, for the second straight week, wasn't very inspiring. Last week against South Dakota, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez had 53 passing yards and against Mizzou, he finished with just 101 yards through the air.

On the ground, Martinez was impressive with 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts, including a 16-yard rush into the end zone to put Kansas State up 14-3 with 13:29 left in the second quarter.