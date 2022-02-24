Rapid Recap: Mark Smith's journey at Kansas State

POSITIONLESS GUARD

Mark Smith has played every position for Kansas State throughout the season. In conference play, he's been asked to be the '4' countless times. That's fine by him. His strength has set him apart, at only 6-foot-4. His height or lack of length can hinder him in that particular role here and there, but he can still move guys around by using his strong lower body. Smith has assumed pride in his new role, so much so that he leads the Big 12 in rebounding and double-doubles. Statistically, he's the best rebounder for the Wildcats since Michael Beasley.

WHAT MARK LOVES MOST ABOUT BRUCE WEBER

The care that Bruce Weber possesses and shares for his players is what Smith has loved the most since arriving in Manhattan. And it is what made him consider K-State on three separate occasions. Obviously, the third time was the charm. "Once you play for Coach Weber, you just develop that passion that you want to win at all cost," Smith said. "His passion and how much he teaches us the game is really what I love about playing for Coach Weber."

WISHING HE ENDED UP AT K-STATE SOONER

Speaking of being recruited by the Wildcats on three separate occasions, Smith did touch a little bit on that when he spoke to the media on a snowy Thursday afternoon. Associate head coach Chris Lowery played with Smith's dad at Southern Illinois in the early 1990s. Lowery has known his friend and teammate's son all of his life, and that is the reason for the relationship being stronger than most. Smith's first two previous stops were at Illinois and Missouri. He had nothing but good things to say about his former head coach at Missouri, Cuonzo Martin. But the former Tiger did admit that, had Kansas State been willing to give him a scholarship at the time, he would have chosen the Wildcats over Missouri. Weber offered Smith during that second recruitment, but the scholarship didn't open up until after the guard made his pledge to Martin and Missouri. Everything happens for a reason, though, and he's thrilled to have made a home for himself in Manhattan. As a fifth year senior, it will be his only season for K-State. It has gone by fast for him and he is thankful that he's been able to showcase his talents in a more well-rounded way.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

EXCITEMENT FOR SATURDAY