Rapid Recap: McGuirl returns, a glance at Texas Tech

After a crushing loss to TCU and an 0-4 start to Big 12 play, Kansas State is not feeling great about themselves. From the coaches to the players, they each still care deeply about the team and each other.

Despite the losses and lackluster start, they still believe they are capable of an incredible turnaround. Disappointment is present, though. That could manifest itself in a number of ways.

It could turn into motivation and push them to knock off Texas Tech and allow it to fuel themselves even further into a few more victories. With that being said, the more they lose, the harder it will be to plug away.

While their confidence has been shaken a bit, the sentiment in the locker room is still one of belief, and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Or maybe it is a glimmer of hope. But the only antidote for the failure thus far is.... winning.