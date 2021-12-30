Rapid Recap: No hiccups thus far for K-State

NORTH FLORIDA CANCELLATION/COVID PRECAUTIONS

Kansas State simulated 25-30 minutes of live action on Wednesday since the North Florida game got canceled. They wanted to play that game so they didn’t have to have more than a week off of action before beginning Big 12 play on Saturday. Bruce Weber has reminded his team that they have to be prepared for things like this, and always stay ready to play, regardless if a game gets canceled or not. He has also pleaded with them to receive the booster shot, and he feels like they're on the right track of accomplishing just that after being 100 percent vaccinated before the season began. They have taken precautions, whether that means having a private room in a restaurant reserved or having food delivered. They encourage masks. Thus far, they've avoided any outbreaks within the program and are hopeful that it remains that way. The hope is that there will be updated Covid-19 protocols for testing and contract tracing, similar to how it is being conducted by the NFL, NBA and other organizations.

PREVIEWING OKLAHOMA

Porter Moser's teams have always been sound fundamentally, and he had strong defensive teams at Loyola. Oklahoma has played well offensively in his first season in Norman. Turnovers have been an issue, but they have been flawless with great ball movement aside from that. Weber pointed out Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Umoja Gibson as returners the Wildcats have to key in on and scheme for prior to the contest. Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves is scoring over 14 points per game and Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire has given them a confident ball-handler. Both ends of the floor have been clicking in non-conference play for the Sooners. K-State will have their hands full on Saturday and have to play well on both ends if they want to come away with the road win and start conference play on a positive note.

Davion Bradford (AP)

DAVION BRADFORD PROGRESS