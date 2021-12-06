Rapid Recap: Reaction from statement victory

PACK'S STATUS

Second-year guard Nijel Pack was not part of the Kansas State breakthrough win over Wichita State on Sunday evening. He did not travel with the team after suffering from concussion-related symptoms, according to head coach Bruce Weber. It was a bit of a fluky type incident in the day prior to the contest with the Shockers where he caught an elbow. K-State's head coach revealed that he does hope that Pack will be available on Wednesday night against Marquette. For that to happen, though, everything would have to go right the rest of the way. The Wildcat guard missed a handful of weeks before the season-opener due to a hip injury, so he has had a turbulent second season in Manhattan thus far.

NOWELL'S ROLE

Though he struggled from the field for most of the night, Markquis Nowell took his extended minutes due to Pack's absence and ran with it. While it was far from his best shooting performance, he still impacted the game in a variety of ways. While some of his teammates struggled from the free throw line down the stretch, such as Mark Smith and Mike McGuirl, Nowell was near perfect. He was at the charity stripe often and converted all six of his free throws. And despite his shooting woes, which included going 4 of 15 from the field, a clutch three-pointer was quite the response when Wichita State threatened to claw back into the game and break the hearts of the Wildcats. That clutch play wasn't his primary impact though, according to Shockers' head coach Isaac Brown. He made the observation after the game that Kansas State may have benefited from Nijel Pack being unavailable on this particular night. Nowell is more apt and far better at applying ball pressure and did so for 35 minutes on Sunday evening. That was the culprit for much of Wichita State's struggles on the offensive end, and it was only so due to Nowell being forced into those kind of minutes.

Bruce Weber (AP)

EMBRACING DEFENSE

When asked about playing four guards together for so many minutes, Weber pointed to defense being the motivating factor behind that decision. That is why Smith, McGuirl, Nowell and Selton Miguel shared the floor as much as they did against the Shockers. They know that is an elite defensive lineup and their best one on that end of the floor. Sunday evening inside inTRUST Bank Arena was not the first time we have seen that personnel grouping together and it won't be the last. That is a lineup that consists of two on-ball pests in Nowell and Miguel and two savvy defenders in McGuirl and Smith. While McGuirl's offense has been inconsistent this year, to be kind, his defense has been improved. Smith is showing signs of breaking the habits he developed at Missouri and Illinois and comprehending the system at K-State more and more. In general, the Wildcats have really turned up their intensity and focus on that end of the floor and it is starting to look a bit more reminiscent of the defensive squads that were present when the program was its most successful under Weber.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0dXM6IFJvYWQgRGF3Z3M8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlTUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS1N0YXRlTUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vN1p5ZWFUakY3SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdaeWVhVGpGN0o8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3Rh dGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njc2NzIwNTEzMTQwMDM5NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

ATTITUDE OF PLAYERS