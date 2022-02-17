Rapid Recap: Road Dawgs again?
BIGGEST IMPROVEMENT
Nijel Pack worked extensively over the Summer on improving his shot off the dribble, using screens and attacking the basket. All of those skills have shown up throughout the season and made him a more complete scorer.
Every opponent has to account for the sophomore and extend their defense to take away his smooth jumper. That has given Pack open lanes to the hoop and his improved finishing and great free throw shooting is able to capitalize on it.
He's a three-level scorer.
CONFIDENCE BUILDERS & HUMBLE PIES
Kansas State began the conference slate with four straight losses before defeating a really good Texas Tech team in Manhattan. That win provided the Wildcats a ton of confidence and they carried that into a win in Austin.
K-State remains the only team to knock off Texas on the road this season.
Following those two wins, they retreated and fell three consecutive times. The losses to Kansas and Ole Miss were very humbling. The mixture of confidence-building wins and humbling defeats have toughened the Wildcats.
It has zeroed in their focus and excited them and motivated them for the final stretch of the year. Kansas State has been on both the good and bad side of remarkable comebacks this season. They know better than anyone that no lead is safe.
As of late, they have been the heartbreakers rather than the heartbroken.
ROAD DAWGS
K-State is 3-3 when playing away from home in the Big 12. The Wildcats know road games are a lot tougher and approach them with a ton of passion and energy. That has been a repetitive mantra over the course of the last month or two.
Pack personally enjoys silencing opposing crowds with a big shot. He knows they'll need the same mind-set and "road dawg" mentality inside Bramlage Coliseum as well, though, if they want to complete a run to the NCAA Tournament.
DEDICATION TO K-STATE
Manhattan has been a place Pack can focus on school and basketball. Distractions were much more prevalent in his hometown of Indianapolis. He finds his new home as a "blessing in disguise."
Since arriving at Kansas State, Pack has studied Jacob Pullen highlights and how he cemented a legacy as one of the best point guards to ever play for the Wildcats. Pack wants that for himself.
He wants to become the type of legend in Bramlage Coliseum that is remembered and cherished forever by fans.