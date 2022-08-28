As soon as last season ended and this year's roster began to be assembled, it was clear that the defense had a chance to be the strength of the team. A lot of firepower was returning at all three levels.

Yes, there are still some question marks at a couple spots. But Kansas State hasn't had the top-end attention or name recognition that they possess on that side of the ball in quite some time.

That points to any one of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Eli Huggins, Daniel Green or Julius Brents.

Ekow Boye-Doe is another. And he's a believer in what they will be trotting out on the gridiron on Saturdays this season. He was recently asked how good they could be this year and his answer was that the sky was the limit.

He is in love with both their talent and their leadership. They're also playing a lot of faster after being in the new defensive scheme another season.

A lot of time has elapsed since the Spring. They know more and more about their defensive scheme. They're more comfortable and the Wildcats are able to just look at the pictures and instinctually play when they weren't able to do so a year ago.

And for Boye-Doe, specifically, the game has slowed down a lot for him because his understanding of the game and football IQ has grown significantly. HIs confidence couldn't be higher.