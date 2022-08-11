Rapid Recap: Tang discusses staff, recruiting and workouts

THE SURPRISE

When asked about Summer workouts, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang pronounced newcomer (nearly everyone is a newcomer) Taj Manning as the surprise of the offseason. They added him from La Lumiere in Indiana, which is a notorious program that Tang had connected with prior to his arrival in Manhattan from recruiting top prospects there before. He just hadn't recruited Manning at Baylor. He called Manning a very hard worker that stood out and one that has uplifted his game during the eight weeks that the team was together. His competitiveness and toughness are always at a high level. Manning spends a lot of time in the gym and has improved his shot-making ability. He has really grown in that area, to the point that he sunk the game-winner for his side during the last workout before break.

Jerome Tang (Kansas State Athletics)

BEST CHOICES

Jerome Tang has assembled a coaching staff that consists of Ulric Maligi, Jareem Dowling and Rodney Perry. Maligi had a strong reputation for being one of the best recruiters in Texas, Dowling has been a great recruiter for the Wildcats and Perry has deep connections on the grassroots circuit and has won a lot of basketball games as a head coach in the last year. Maligi and Dowling were hired immediately and it was instantly known that Perry would be alongside them, even if they had to wait a few months so that he could fulfill all of his obligations prior to the change. Not only that, Tang sniped strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier from Miami and grabbed three sitting Division I assistant coaches for support staffing roles in Kevin Sutton, Marco Borne and Anthony Winchester. Austin Carpenter was a graduate assistant at Baylor that followed Tang to Manhattan and is one of the innovators behind the scenes and Bailey Bachamp stayed on as the Director of Operations. Thus, I asked Tang what it was about his selling points that made it so he landed many of his first options. His answer surprised me. He essentially pointed out that they didn't hire all of their first choices. At the same time, he made sure to note that sometimes your first choice isn't the right choice. Coaching staffs often believe they know which people or which coaches should be the first choices or even which players should be the first choices when recruiting, and they look back with hindsight and realize that they weren't the best ones. Tang is very confident that he has the best choices with him and the right staff to help him win big in Manhattan.

Ulric Maligi (Kansas State Athletics)

BEING A FAMILY

"If the only time that you're together is when you're in the gym, then you're not a family." That was an answer from Jerome Tang when asked about all the time that the coaches and players spend around each other while sharing laughs and meals. We have seen multiple glimpses of parties, whether it be karaoke in the coaches' basements, a get-together at Goolsby's or a water balloon fight outside of the complex. Their philosophy is that it matters. Everything they do is intentional and has a purpose. Relationships are important to them, and they believe it can help facilitate what they do on the court and result in better play and a better and healthier program. That's why they do it. It's how Tang has always envisioned it being when he received a head coaching opportunity. They love having their own players over at their houses and spending quality time with them and bonding with them more. Tang is even surprised that it isn't common across college athletics. His own players have been shocked by the amount of outreach they receive from the coaches. The new head coach's philosophy is that he never wants his players to question whether or not they love them. Because if you show them that you love them and that you care even away from the court, you earn the right to hold them accountable on the court. When I heard that, it reminded me of something we heard from Chris Klieman soon after he was hired. He has a similar philosophy and approach to his culture and program. It makes sense why the two have really connected.

FUN TO WATCH

An item that will be short and sweet is just pointing out Tang's response when asked how competitive he thinks his team will be and how successful they can be in year one. He didn't want to promise a certain amount of wins or accolades out of the gate. But he did reply by saying that fans can expect them to work hard, play connected, play together and that they would be fun to watch.

Jerome Tang (Kansas State Athletics)

ENORMOUS UPSIDE

I'm not sure that the Wildcats' basketball boss had a more animated expression than when he was asked about Nae'Qwan Tomlin. That is a player that clearly has enormous upside. Even Tang revealed that Tomlin doesn't know how good he can be at this point, but he has a great attitude, always in the gym, a hard worker and his competitive fire is intense and doesn't have an off button. You'll definitely be hearing about him a lot moving forward.

RECRUITING INSIGHT