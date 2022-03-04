Rapid Recap: Thoughts on a possible NIT berth

NIT

Bruce Weber made clear that the NIT isn't their goal, but if they were to miss the NCAA tournament and be invited to compete in the NIT, his team would absolutely accept and participate. He sees it as a reward for his players that have stayed tight-knit all season long and gives them the ability to continue their season in some fashion. Particularly, guys like Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith, whose college basketball days are numbered.

ADDITIONAL GAME

Kansas State adding a game to their schedule is impacted less by the result than many assume, according to Weber. It's not whether or not they win or lose. It's about whether they can find an opponent that also has the freedom to play a game next week, and one that wants to do it. That's been the challenge. If it comes to fruition, it would likely be played in Manhattan, which also has its hurdles. Traveling somewhere could also be a route to take in order to play a contest in between Oklahoma and the first contest of the Big 12 Tournament. That seems more far-fetched since their first conference tournament game will be on Wednesday or Thursday. Nijel Pack has also shared that there was some question over whether or not it would be a home game. Because a regular season game can't be added after the conference tournament, a lot of teams are eliminated from being a potential foe for K-State. A few have already begun and some start over the weekend and early next week. Northern Illinois has been a team that has been thrown around as a potential option. Their MAC tournament doesn't begin until next Thursday. Ultimately, nothing has yet been scheduled and Weber believes they'll know later on Friday whether the opportunity exists.

MARKQUIS NOWELL OUT AGAIN

The hamstring strain Markquis Nowell suffered versus Iowa State last week is worse than they initially thought and will keep him out another contest. He's been ruled unavailable for the home finale. The hope is that he will return for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. But that is also in question. That means another likely start for Selton Miguel and even more Luke Kasubke off the bench. It also means Pack will have to shoulder even more of the playmaking role, just like he did so in Lubbock.

Mark Smith (USA Today)

SMITH'S WISHES