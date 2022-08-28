Like the secondary, it's been a position of transfers.

The linebacker position added, and lost, Branden Jennings. But it didn't stop there. They grabbed Gavin Forsha from the junior college ranks and also brought in Will Honas from Nebraska and Shawn Robinson from Missouri.

Honas has had an injury-riddled career and is still going through some health issues in Manhattan. But he had an impressive offseason, anyways, and it was enough to warrant a scholarship after initially being a walk-on.

He was a great example to others about how hard someone needs to work in college football. Honas attacks the weight room with an aggression and tenacity that isn't common, and that's why he is one of the strongest guys on the team.

Robinson is a former quarterback that was initially added as a safety, but Joe Klanderman and the defensive staff quickly realized that he was a much better fit at the 'Sam' linebacker position. He'll likely start there and Forsha is on the roster at that spot, too.

Assistant Steve Stanard shared the value in having those kinds of transfers. It is because they have played a lot of football and seen a lot of different things that a newcomer or someone short on experience hasn't yet seen.

Older players better understand leverage, pad level and body position. Those are the small details that can be the difference between winning and losing that isn't readily seen by the naked eye when not digging into the weeds of the sport.

The younger players are still processing and learning those priorities.

And the transfers will help bridge the gap to some of the youth and talent on the team, such as Tobi Osunsanmi and Jake Clifton.